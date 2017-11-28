The 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man who was using an ATM appeared on court on Monday. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports. (Published Monday, Nov. 6, 2017)

The 17-year-old arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at an ATM in North Miami Beach earlier this month is being charged as an adult.

Marcine Hill was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the Nov. 1 killing of 26-year-old Dillon Bud Calvin Steve.

Police say Steve was taking money out of the ATM at the Bank of America near Northeast 163rd Street and 11th Avenue when he was approached by the suspect, who tried to rob him.

Steve was shot during the robbery and died from his injuries, and the suspect fled the scene.

Marcine Hill

Photo credit: Miami-Dade Corrections

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who was wearing a "Kill Batman" hoodie and wielding a handgun. Hill was later arrested at his home in Lauderhill, and is being held without bond.