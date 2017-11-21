NBC 6's Melissa Adan is at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, where some have already begun the journey to their holiday destination.

With the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, travelers have started to hit the roads and airports around South Florida heading to their destination for the next few days.

Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport is expecting a 13 percent increase in passengers over 2016, with an estimated 670,000 travelers passing through that airport between Tuesday and next Monday, November 27th. The busiest day is expected to be Saturday, with an estimated 110,000 travelers coming through.

At Miami International Airport, an estimated one million people are expected to travel through in the coming days. Officials at both airports are advising passengers to plan for delays and give themselves extra time if they are being dropped off – which is the recommended plan – or attempting to park at either airport.

For more information on parking options at both airports, click on this link for FLL and this link for MIA.

Travelers are also being advised to plan for delays and congestion on roadways as well. AAA reported there were over 10,000 crashes in Florida alone during the 2016 holiday week, with more than 30 percent of the deaths reported coming from people not wearing seatbelts at the time.