3 Teens Remembered After Being Killed in Little Haiti Crash

Police say the three teens who died were identified as 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, 15-year-old Lens Desir, and 13-year-old Gedeon Desir.

Three teens who were waiting for their bus to a soccer tournament in Weston died Saturday after a vehicle struck them in North Miami, police said.

The teens, who were part of the Little Haiti Football Club, were waiting for their bus to the championship game when they were hit by the black SUV, authorities said. The fatal crash happened at 5:22 a.m.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene along NE 125th Street and 13th Avenue where the SUV was found mangled in the middle of the road. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

"A 13, 15 and 17 year old never got to realize their dreams because for these three children, they had nothing but green pastures in front of them because they were working hard, they were studying hard, and they happened to be really talented in soccer,” said Pat Santangelo, a board member of the Little Haiti Football Club.

The three teens were on the path to becoming the first people in their families to attend college. Inter Miami CF tweeted about the tragedy, saying the entire soccer community of South Florida is mourning the loss of three young players.

The Miami Edison Red Raiders football team tweeted about Dumay, saying they lost a "very good football player this morning."

"Sad to say we lost a very good football player this morning. Our Kicker Richecarde Dumay passed away in a tragic car accident this morning while heading to his soccer championship game. Our prayers to his family and team members," the team said on Twitter.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Aventura Hospital in serious condition. Police said he is now stable and are investigating the incident.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with funeral costs of the children killed. Click here to view.