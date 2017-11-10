The excitement is palpable on the University of Miami ahead of Saturday's epic showdown.

It’s one of the biggest college football games to hit South Florida in years as the seventh ranked Miami Hurricanes and third ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle it out Saturday night inside Hard Rock Stadium, renewing one of college football’s most bitter rivalries.

With the game being played in Miami-Dade County for the first time since the 1989 season, fans are eager to scoop up a ticket to the game that has been officially sold out for weeks. But, if you plan on heading out to Miami Gardens this weekend, it’s going to cost you.

A search of various online ticket market places Friday morning had prices anywhere between several hundred dollars and the price of a year’s tuition at some colleges.

StubHub and SeatGeek both had their lowest price for a single ticket at just over $180 in the upper deck of the stadium – with the most expensive tickets ranging between $6,000 and over $6,800 for field level seats in the west end zone.

Hype Continues Ahead of Miami-Notre Dame Game

NBC 6 has team coverage ahead of the monster rivalry game - including what the weather will be like at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

TicketCity and Vivid Seats had their lowest prices at just under $150 for the upper level and just over $2,000 a seat for the club level section.

The two teams, who played 19 times between 1971 and 1990, have met just three times since then – including last year’s 30-27 win by Notre Dame in South Bend, IN. The teams are not scheduled to play each other again until the 2024 season, with the next scheduled game in Miami the following year.