Residents near one Central Florida city are being told to stay inside their homes after a train carrying molten sulfur derailed early Monday morning, leaking the chemical into the ground and air.

The CSX train derailed shortly before 2 a.m. just northwest of Lakeland, according to Orlando NBC affiliate WESH-TV. No one was hurt in the incident, but Polk County Sheriff’s deputies went door to door in neighborhoods close to the crash – telling residents to remain indoors, close windows and turn off air conditioners due to the leak.

No one is being forced to evacuate and residents are now being allowed to leave their homes.

The company released a statement to Tampa NBC affiliate WFLA-TV saying nine cars from the train derailed with four reporting leaks as the train traveled from Georgia to Central Florida.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation. Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for much of Monday as officials continue cleanup.