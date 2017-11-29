Two Dead, Three Hospitalized in Pompano Beach Collision

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said two people died in a collision that occurred Wednesday in Pompano Beach.

BSO said it received a report on the two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at the 3300 block of Atlantic Boulevard at 5:37 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Mercedes-Benz was heading east on Atlantic Boulevard when it broadsided an Acura as it made a left turn onto the westbound lanes of Atlantic Boulevard.

"There were two elderly couples in the Acura. The male driver and a male passenger were transported to Broward Health North. One female passenger was transported to Northwest Medical Center where she was pronounced dead," BSO said in a statement. "The second female passenger was pronounced dead on-scene. The male driver of the Mercedes was transported to Broward Health North."

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the fatal incident.