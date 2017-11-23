Two People Taken to Hospital After Car Crashes Into Lake

Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday following a car crash near Deerfield Beach.

The incident happened after noon on I-95 at Hillsboro Boulevard.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a car in a lake. When fire crews arrived, they found that the car was upside down in the water and about 10 feet below the water's surface.

Two men believed to be in their 30's were taken to the hospital, unconscious and unresponsive.

As a result, there are heavy delays on I-95 northbound, causing significant delays. Officials urge drivers to seek an alternate route while they work to investigate and clear the scene.

+ Click here to view live traffic maps

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.