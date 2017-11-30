Two Miami-Dade schools were placed on lockdown due to police activity in a nearby neighborhood.

Officers responded to a scene near NW 87th Avenue and 141st Terrace around 10:45 a.m. As a result, Barbara Goleman Senior High School and Bob Graham Primary Learning Center, located in nearby Miami Lakes, were placed on lockdown.

According to police, officers were looking for the person involved in an armed carjacking in Hialeah earlier in the morning. Officials say the suspect got into the victim's car at gunpoint near a barber shop on East 4th Avenue.

The suspect allegedly then drove the car to East 7th Avenue and 18th Street, where he dropped the victim off before speeding off in the car, a black Infiniti, while also taking the victim's wallet and a gold chain. He was last seen heading southbound on 8th Avenue.



