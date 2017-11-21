UM Bumps Clemson for No. 2 College Football Playoff Spot

The University of Miami Hurricanes moved up to the second position in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.

Alabama is ranked first. For second, the 'Canes edged out Clemson, which is now third. The University of Oklahoma is fourth.

The Hurricanes remain undefeated this season following a comeback victory against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday.

UM football faces the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday and the last game of the regular season promises to be interesting as the 'Canes face off against Clemson on Dec. 2.