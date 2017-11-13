UM Players Give Back to the Community With Turkey Giveaway

University of Miami football players meet with the Miami community at a school during a turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving.

The University of Miami football team is taking care of business on the field and taking care of the community off of it.

After resoundingly defeating Notre Dame on Saturday, the players have their sights set on the holidays and the opportunity to give back.

UM defensive end Demetrius Jackson, using the program he started seven years ago called Young Men of Tomorrow, on Monday delivered more than 60 turkeys to four locals schools with the help of his teammates.

The first school served was Miami's Phillis Wheatley Elementary School – where Jackson himself attended.

"When I was young, I didn't see anyone that came back and did this," Jackson said. "Do what you can because if you touch one person, you do your job."

But the squad is not just giving turkeys – fixings are included, such as macaroni and cheese.

The kind gesture is welcomed both by the school and the community.

"Just the fact that he selected our school is just a tribute to him as a human being that he would want to give back to the community that he comes from," the school principal said.