Unborn Baby of Pregnant Woman Shot in NW Miami-Dade Dies - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Unborn Baby of Pregnant Woman Shot in NW Miami-Dade Dies

    The unborn baby of a pregnant woman who was shot in northwest Miami-Dade earlier this month has died, sources told NBC 6 Thursday.

    (Published 29 minutes ago)

    The unidentified woman was shot multiple times the morning of Nov. 3 in the area of Northwest 49th Street and 19th Avenue.

    Sources said the mother - believed to be in her 20s - was about seven or eight months along in her pregnancy and the baby had to be removed by C-section.

    The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has ruled the baby's death a homicide.

    The mother has been medically sedated but has been able to communicate with detectives through body signals at times.

    It's unknown if any arrests have been made.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

