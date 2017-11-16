Unborn Baby of Pregnant Woman Shot in NW Miami-Dade Dies

The unborn baby of a pregnant woman who was shot in northwest Miami-Dade earlier this month has died, sources told NBC 6 Thursday.

The unidentified woman was shot multiple times the morning of Nov. 3 in the area of Northwest 49th Street and 19th Avenue.

Sources said the mother - believed to be in her 20s - was about seven or eight months along in her pregnancy and the baby had to be removed by C-section.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has ruled the baby's death a homicide.

The mother has been medically sedated but has been able to communicate with detectives through body signals at times.

It's unknown if any arrests have been made.