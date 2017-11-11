University of Miami Bringing 'Swag' Back to College GameDay

ESPN's College GameDay is back in Coral Gables for the first time in over 15 years, and South Florida fans are taking over the campus as the Miami Hurricanes welcome one of their most hated rivals to the area.

The seventh ranked Miami Hurricanes and third ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will battle it out Saturday night inside Hard Rock Stadium — and hundreds of students and fans flocked to University of Miami campus just to guarantee to make it inside the GameDay pit.

"You can just feel the energy not only the players but amongst the fans," said Canes fan Bobby Johnson.

Fans began filing in overnight and many more started showing up between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

"No matter what we have to do — no sleep we want to get out here and support this team. We want to see them play to the best of their ability and just be the fans we know how to be."

It’s the first time this game between the two teams, both ranked in the top seven nationally, is back to how it was in the 1980’s when the rivalry between the two teams was at an all-time high.