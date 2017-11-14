Venetian Causeway Armed Carjacking Suspects Arrested

The Miami Beach Police Department said three suspects considered armed and dangerous allegedly involved in an armed carjacking were arrested Tuesday evening.

"Officers located and arrested 3 subjects from the armed carjacking earlier today. A firearm was also recovered," the MBPD said in a statement Tuesday evening. "Roadway will reopen shortly."

Police initially said authorities were actively looking for three white Hispanic males who carjacked a Volkswagen Jetta on the Venetian Causeway near the 300 block of 71 Street at about 1:30 p.m. The suspects bailed from the vehicle on Di Lido Island, police said.

Officers canvassed the area and police urged residents to remain indoors due to the suspects considered armed and dangerous.