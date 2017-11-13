The Miami Hurricanes take the field during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

While the Miami Hurricanes were crushing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the field Saturday night, some real fighting was going on in the concourse of Hard Rock Stadium.

Videos posted on social media show UM fans slugging it out with a couple of Notre Dame brawlers near some concession stands, with numerous punches thrown before it gets broken up.

One video shows a crowd of UM fans surrounding the two ND fans, as one of the Irish fans pushes away a UM fan. When someone throws a beverage on one of the Irish guys, the fists start flying.

The 40-second video shows several people were involved in the fight. At point, a man tries to shield two young children who are close to the fighting.

No arrests were made. The Hurricanes won the game 41-8.