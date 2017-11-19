Ways to Give Back on Thanksgiving

As the holidays approach, there’s a lot to be thankful for. But there are many in South Florida who are less fortunate and can use some assistance this holiday season. Below, you’ll find a list of organizations that are in need of volunteers and donations to help those in need on Thanksgiving.
Miami Rescue Mission: In need of volunteers, financial and food donations. Click here to help.
Camillus House: Accepting financial donations. Click here to help.
HandsOn Broward: In need of volunteers for their Thanksgiving Day event. Click here to sign up.
Broward Outreach Centers: Accepting financial donations. Click here to help.
From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!
Published 14 minutes ago