Ways to Give Back on Thanksgiving - NBC 6 South Florida
Ways to Give Back on Thanksgiving

By Brandon Lopez

    evgenyb - stock.adobe.com
    Roasted turkey garnished with cranberries on a rustic style table decoraded with pumpkins, gourds, asparagus, brussel sprouts, baked vegetables, pie, flowers, and candles.

    As the holidays approach, there’s a lot to be thankful for. But there are many in South Florida who are less fortunate and can use some assistance this holiday season. Below, you’ll find a list of organizations that are in need of volunteers and donations to help those in need on Thanksgiving.

    Miami Rescue Mission: In need of volunteers, financial and food donations. Click here to help.

    Camillus House: Accepting financial donations. Click here to help.

    HandsOn Broward: In need of volunteers for their Thanksgiving Day event. Click here to sign up.

    Broward Outreach Centers: Accepting financial donations. Click here to help.

    From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!

    Published 14 minutes ago

