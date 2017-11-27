Weston Gas Leak Leads to Taco Bell, Shell Evacuation

A Taco Bell and a Shell gas station were evacuated on Monday in Weston due to a gas leak.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said a gas leak in Weston led to the evacuation of some businesses, including a Taco Bell, and a hazmat team response.

BSFR said the gas leak was reported at the intersection of Indian Trace and North Park Drive in Weston shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday.

"Upon arrival, Fire Rescue crews met with construction workers who were digging in the parking lot adjacent to the Taco Bell," BSFR said in a statement. "The workers who are subcontractors, struck an underground natural gas line while placing conduit for AT&T."

At least the Taco Bell and the nearby Shell gas station were evacuated. About 15 emergency service units responded to the incident.



A Broward Sheriff’s Regional Hazardous Materials Team and a Sunrise Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials Team deployed due to the nature of the active gas leak, BSFR said.

A Technical Rescue Team was also deployed because the leak occurred seven feet below the street's surface.

Traffic was rerouted due to the leak in the area.

"While several businesses in the immediate area were evacuated due to their close proximity to the leak, residential neighborhoods were unaffected," BSFR said.