Woman Possibly Abducted From South Florida Neighborhood

Police are searching for a woman who was possibly abducted in Allapattah Friday night.

According to officials, the incident happened at the 2300 block of Northwest 36th Street.

"She asked us like, 'Hide me! Hide me! He's going to kill me! Call 911," said one witness. "He was screaming a lot of times. Like, 'I'll give you five seconds! Five... four."

Cameras caught the woman rushing toward two men standing outside of a tire shop. The men said she was visibly upset and ran inside to hide in a restroom. But less than a minute later, a man drove up to the scene. Thats when you see the woman being forcibly pushed towards the car.

Police are searching for the person who abducted a woman Friday night in Allapattah.

"It appears that in the video, he has his arms wrapped around her neck as he forces her inside the vehicle," said Officer Kiara Delva of Miami Police.

Police say they are searching for a possible 2015 or newer model white Nissan Altima with a paper tag with a partial tag number of CFJ7 or CJF7.

Officials said the woman is between 25 to 30 years-old and around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue or light colored long sleeved shirt with dark pants.

"Our main concern is to ensure her safety and ensure that we locate her and get information about who the subject is and then we can charge him accordingly," said Officer Delva.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.