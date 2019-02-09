Woman Found Safe After Being Abducted in Allapattah

Police are searching for a woman who was possibly abducted in Allapattah Friday night. NBC 6 Reporter Erika Glover has the story.

Police announced Sunday evening that the woman who was abducted Friday night was found safe.

According to Miami Police, they said the woman was found safe and in good condition. Detectives are now following up on the investigation.

She, nor the man in the video, have been identified yet.

According to officials, the incident happened Friday at the 2300 block of Northwest 36th Street.

Woman Abducted in Allapattah

Police are searching for the person who abducted a woman Friday night in Allapattah. (Published Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019)

"She asked us like, 'Hide me! Hide me! He's going to kill me! Call 911," said one witness on Saturday. "He was screaming a lot of times. Like, 'I'll give you five seconds! Five... four."

Cameras caught the woman rushing toward two men standing outside of a tire shop. The men said she was visibly upset and ran inside to hide in a restroom. But less than a minute later, a man drove up to the scene. Thats when you see the woman being forcibly pushed towards the car.

"It appears that in the video, he has his arms wrapped around her neck as he forces her inside the vehicle," said Officer Kiara Delva of Miami Police.

Anyone with information on this incident that can help police with their investigation are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.