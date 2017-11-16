Surfside Police have arrested a woman who they say gave unlicensed Botox and Juvederm injections to many patients.

Alicia Giser, 59, is charged with one count of practicing medicine without a license and three counts of possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell, police said Thursday.

The investigation into Giser began after an anonymous complaint was made to the Miami-Dade Department of Health about her performing the procedures at Lemel Medical Spa, police said.

Giser told detectives that she is a licensed dentist in Argentina, but is not licensed to perform medical procedures in the State of Florida, officials said. Giser administered Botox and Juvederm injections to many patients before her arrest, police said.

NBC 6 reached out to Lemel Medical Spa for comment but hasn't heard back.