RAW: An alleged pickpocket was caught on surveillance camera at Aventura Mall. Silvia Ordonez Lorenzo, 58, was arrested Saturday on multiple grand theft charges, according to Aventura Police arrest reports released Monday.

The holiday shopping season is barely underway but already police have arrested a suspected pickpocket who they say targeted shoppers at Aventura Mall.

Silvia Ordonez Lorenzo, 58, was arrested Saturday on multiple grand theft charges, according to Aventura Police arrest reports released Monday.

Police said Lorenzo targeted multiple victims while they were shopping in various stores inside the mall. She was caught on surveillance camera wearing a black wig and stealing wallets out of womens' purses, police said.

According to the reports, she stole one victim's wallet while inside the Gap Kids store on Nov. 2. and another wallet from a woman in the Victoria's Secret store on Nov. 19.

On Saturday, she again tried to steal a woman's wallet in the Gap Kids store but was stopped by a loss prevention officer, the reports said. The officer followed her through the mall to her car and was able to take down her license plate, the reports said.

Police later arrested Lorenzo at her home. Police say she's charged for three pickpocket crimes and is under investigation for several others.

Lorenzo was booked into jail and later released on bail. Attorney information wasn't available.