A woman was kicked off a JetBlue flight out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after being disruptive on the plane and was later arrested for battery for allegedly hitting an airline worker.

Cellphone video captured the moments 32-year-old Valerie Gonzalez of New York exited the Las Vegas-bound flight on Thursday after causing disruption over being seated next to a child.

"I'm not sitting next to a f-----g 3-year-old, I've been drinking all day," Gonzalez allegedly said loudly on the plane, an arrest report stated. She then tried to go to another seat that was not assigned to her.

Gonzalez continued with the cursing and the loud outbursts and even spit at the seat in front of her. She is seen in the video loudly and constantly denying that she did anything wrong as she gathers her things.

"Vegas, baby, Vegas, I'll be there in an hour," she proclaims to the rest of the passengers as she walks off the plane.

The arrest report said Gonzalez tried to reenter the aircraft as soon as she got off and hit a JetBlue agent on the side of her head.

A woman who was seated in the same row told authorities Gonzalez got upset and hit her in the arm after she denied Gonzalez' request to switch seats with her.

Gonzalez was booked at the Broward County Main Jail on $1,000 bond, online records show. Attorney information was not available.