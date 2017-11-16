A woman was repeatedly pistol-whipped during a violent armed robbery in Miami Beach that was caught on surveillance camera, and now police say they're looking for at least three suspects who were involved.

The robbery happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on the sidewalk outside Sultan Restaurant in the 1900 block of Collins Avenue, Miami Beach Police said.

Police released surveillance video showing the 24-year-old victim walking on the sidewalk when she's suddenly approached by a suspect, who pulls out a gun and repeatedly hits her in the back of the head.

The suspect grabs the woman's purse as she falls to the ground, then runs across the street and gets into an SUV, which was driven by another suspect with a third suspect also inside.

When officers arrived, the woman was bleeding profusely from the back of her head and crying hysterically, an incident report said. She was later hospitalized for her injuries.

Police said the woman had her cell phone and a loaded Taurus handgun in the stolen purse.

The suspects are believed to have been in a silver Nissan Rogue, possibly a 2016, with dark tints. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.