A woman rescued during Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys met an unfortunate end when she was fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision.

In Big Coppitt Key during the hurricane, two men heard the screams of Rena Mondzioch, who was preparing herself for death next door.

Chris Guinto, a crocodile hunter, is one of the two men who ran over – risking their lives – to help Mondzioch. The daring rescue captured in a dramatic GoPro video.

On Sunday, Mondzioch was struck by a hit-and-run driver after leaving work in Ramrod Key.

Guinto said the best times of his life involved meeting her. He said he started falling in love with Mondzioch.

"There's no words. There’s no words. Best times of my life –meeting her ... Irma, and we were together pretty much the entire time," Guinto said. "She was extremely strong, not just female, but person I ever met we were gonna move leave the Keys start somewhere new, just to get away. Something somewhere didn't matter."

"Everybody was saying that I was her angel – I didn't believe that. But, I think, she was just mine," Guinto said.



Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday said it likely found the vehicle involved in the incident.

"A tip was called into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to Summerland Key to check out a sighting of the truck possibly involved in the fatal hit and run," FHP said in a statement. "A warrant was obtained and the vehicle has been impounded as part of this on-going homicide investigation."

FHP has described the suspect as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s.

"Anyone with information about this crime should contact Corporal Cliff Fisher at 305-849-0034, or the Florida Highway Patrol at 305-470-2500," FHP said, adding that tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at 1-800-346-TIPS.