A woman was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after the car she was in collided with a Miami-Dade Police vehicle and burst into flames.
MDPD Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said the collision happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of NE 135th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami when the police vehicle was stopped at a red light and hit from behind by the other car.
The officer, identified as a sergeant by Zabaleta, and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled the woman out of her vehicle after it caught fire. She was not conscious and was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Biscayne Boulevard remains closed between 135th and 127th Streets as police continue their investigation.