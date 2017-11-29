NBC 6's Darryl Forges has the latest on the breaking news from overnight after the woman's car collided with a police cruiser and burst into flames. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after the car she was in collided with a Miami-Dade Police vehicle and burst into flames.

MDPD Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said the collision happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of NE 135th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami when the police vehicle was stopped at a red light and hit from behind by the other car.

The officer, identified as a sergeant by Zabaleta, and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled the woman out of her vehicle after it caught fire. She was not conscious and was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Biscayne Boulevard remains closed between 135th and 127th Streets as police continue their investigation.