Two South Florida women are facing charges after police say they used stolen credit cards to make expensive purchases at the Aventura Mall.

Danielle Marie Vecchio, 31, and Pamela Renee Williams, 52, were arrested at the mall Monday on multiple charges including grand theft, unlawful possession of a stolen credit card, dealing in another's credit card, and fraudulent use of personal identification, according to Aventura Police arrest reports.

According to the reports, Williams drove Vecchio to the mall and gave her five stolen credit cards, telling her to purchase high-end merchandise.

Vecchio first went into Nordstrom, where she tried to buy a $4,800 designer handbag, the reports said. After two different stolen credit cards were declined, Vecchio left the store, the reports said.

Vecchio then went to Bloomingdale's, where she was able to buy two pairs of high-end sunglasses worth about $1,400 using a stolen American Express card, the reports said.

The pair were stopped by police as they tried to leave the mall and taken into custody.

Vecchio, from Hollywood, was being held on $85,000 bond Tuesday, jail records showed. Williams, from Miami Gardens, was being held on $60,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.