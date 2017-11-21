A construction worker was taken to the hospital after he made contact with an electrical line while working on a Miami building.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told reporters the incident happened at a construction site located at Northeast 7th Avenue and 30th Terrace shortly before 9 a.m. The worker was on the third floor of the site at the time of the accident.

Co-workers and rescue crews helped the man down, where he was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.