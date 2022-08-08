A Beginner's Guide to Miami Spice 2022: 10 Great Restaurant Deals Near You

Planning the perfect celebration, date, or casual night out just got a whole lot easier— from August 1-September 30, "Miami Spice" promises to provide the opportunity for locals to indulge in high quality meals without having to break the bank.

Among participants are some of Miami's most cherished restaurants, and there is sure to be somewhere fit for everyone. Whether you prefer a casual, luxurious, modern or anything in between, Miami Spice has you covered.

Some deals at local spots include but are certainly not limited to:

Hutong (Brickell)

For those who enjoy Northern Chinese cuisine and exotic cocktails, search no further than Hutong Miami. This Brickell restaurant is known for its modern flare, vibrant colors, and lively DJs who turn your meal into a party.

Where: 600 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131-3067

When: Monday-Friday

Specials: $28 lunch, $60 dinner featuring dishes like Spiced Peking Duck Salad, Mapo Chicken or Tofu, Ginger Chocolate Mousse, and Peking Duck

The Key Club (Coconut Grove)

At The Key Club, Miami Herald's "Best New Restaurant," patrons can enjoy classic American food and specialty cocktails in a "welcoming, lively atmosphere."

Where: 3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

When:

Brunch: Saturday-Sunday at 11am to 4pm

Dinner: Sunday-Thursday at 5pm to 10pm

Specials: $28 three course brunch ($38 for unlimited rosè), $45 dinner

Mi'Talia (South Miami)

Mi'Talia is the perfect spot for those who enjoy Italian comfort meals— but with a modern twist. These dishes include pizza, pasta, appetizers and more.

Where: 5958 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143

When: Monday-Friday

Specials: $28 for three course dinner featuring choices such as Mama's Meatballs, Pesto Ravioli, and Tiramisu

Mayami (Wynwood)

Those who enjoy a lively and scenic dinner will be best suit at Mayami, a restaurant known for its incredible interior and lively atmosphere. Dubbed the "dinner party", the spot even features fire performers and guest DJs.

Where: 127 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

When: Sunday-Thursday, 5pm to 11pm

Specials: $45 dinner featuring choices such as Elote, Filete Negro and Xocolate

PLANTA South Beach (Miami Beach)

Those in need of vegan options can find no better opion than PLANTA South Beach, a popular spot known for its fully plant based menu.

Where: 850 Commerce St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

When: Monday- Sunday

Specials: $28 three course lunch, $45 three course dinner featuring pizza, pasta, sushi and more

Pubbelly Sushi (Aventura)

Pubbelly is known for its high quality, affordable sushi dishes. Their signature rolls and varied menu is sure to have something for every sushi lover in town.

Where: 19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 936, Aventura, FL 33180

When: Monday- Thursday

Specials: $28 lunch (vegetarian menu available), $45 dinner featuring choices such as Lobster Donuts, Smoke Salmon Roll and Miso Bread Pudding

Cote Miami (Design Destrict)

This Michelin star restaurant is guaranteed to bring out the foodie in anyone who visits. Cote Miami, a Korean steakhouse, is known for its luxurious atmosphere and fine dining experience.

Where: 3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

When: Monday-Sunday

Specials: $28 three course lunch featuring Steak Tartare, Optimus Prime and Soft Serve Ice Cream

Cafe La Trova (Little Havana)

Located in the heart of Little Havana, Cafe La Trova offers a traditional Cuban meal, complete with live music, historic ambiance and a bustling happy hour.

Where: 971 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33130

When: Sunday-Thursday

Specials: $45 three course dinner menu and one drink featuring options such as Hand Cut Steak Empanada, La Trova Old Fashioned, Skirt Steak Ropa Vieja and Flan De La Flaca

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar (Midtown)

Where: 3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami, FL 33127

When: Monday-Sunday

Specials: $28 brunch and lunch, $48 dinner featuring variety of options for appetizers, entrée and dessert

Cracked by Chef Adrianne (South Miami)

Cracked is the perfect restaurant for those looking for a delicious casual dine-in option. The menu is fully free-range and organic, and offers plenty of vegan-friendly options.

Where: 7400 SW 57th Ct, #101, South Miami, FL 33143

When:

Lunch: Monday-Friday

Dinner: Monday-Sunday

Specials: $28 three course lunch, $45 three course dinner featuring sandwiches, salads, soups and fish platters

