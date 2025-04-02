‘A concussion to his head': Daughter of man beaten at park in Pompano Beach speaks out

An elderly man is recovering in the hospital after being brutally assaulted in Pompano Beach.

His daughter on Wednesday told NBC6 it was a routine for him as he counts his steps and walks around the park three times a week

The victim’s daughter said she hopes by sharing her father’s story, she’ll spread awareness, specifically to the elderly community.

"Who would do something like this to a 74-year-old man," Ciketia Ponder said. "My heart sank to my stomach."

She told NBC6 that her father, Rick Peterson, was brutally attacked last Tuesday while walking his usual path at Hunters Manor Park in Pompano Beach.

"He suffered a concussion to his head, he has tubes through his nose, so his nose was broken," she said. "His face was swollen and his leg was broken to the point that the bone was sticking out of the skin. He’s unrecognizable."

Peterson is in the hospital and has already undergone two surgeries.

"You should feel safe coming to the park," she said. "A park is not a place where you should have to encounter a predator."

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested 29-year-old Trevoy Williams, linking him to the attack.

He remains in jail facing multiple charges but Chiketia said her father said there are two other suspects, and she hopes they come forward.

"I want justice because if it happened to my dad, who’s to say it won’t happen to someone else," she said.

She also has a message for others who like to walk, especially elders.

"Just be mindful of your surroundings," she said. "Don’t take for granted that someone isn't watching you and taking note of where you’re going."

It’s a long road to recovery for Peterson, far from his routine.

"I don’t think that he will feel like, feel comfortable with walking and coming out to the park," she said.