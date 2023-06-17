South Florida

A cross county pursuit ends in an arrest after shots fired at police

Police in Miramar responded to a crash when one of the parties involved open fire, starting a pursuit which crossed Broward and Miami-Dade county lines.

Miramar Police at the scene of a crime
NBC6

Miramar and Miami-Dade officers were able to arrest a suspect who fired shots after a crash at the 2300 block of 60th Way.

According to the report, officers were able to locate the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the suspect refused to stop, and Miramar police were forced to stop the pursuit.

Shortly after, Miami-Dade police officers were able to locate the vehicle and take the suspect into custody.

Follow NBC6 for more updates.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaFloridaMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us