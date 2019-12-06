‘A Good Man’: Bystander Killed in Shootout Identified as 70-Year-Old

The bystander who was killed during the shootout in Miramar was a hard-working, 70-year-old man who worked at a local union.

Richard Cutshaw was driving home from work Thursday afternoon when he was caught in the crossfire between police and two robbery suspects at a busy intersection along Miramar Parkway. The medical examiner couldn't comment on the manner of his death.

Known as "Mr. Rick" in his Pembroke Pines community, neighbors said the 70-year-old was quiet and kept his personal life private, but he also had a funny streak and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

"He was a good man. That's it," said his neighbor, who wanted to be identified as only Guillermo. He lived next to Cutshaw for 20 years and even considered him like a brother.

Cutshaw was the field representative for GSAF / OPEIU Local 100, a union that represents over 6,000 employees across South Florida.

Don Slesknick, a lawyer who worked with Cutshaw for 18 years as the union's attorney, said Cutshaw always kept a positive attitude and had a willingness to work with the other side as he hammered out contract negotiations and labor disputes.

The union office in Miramar will be closed until Monday as employees coped with the news of his death.

Cutshaw is survived by his 99-year-old mother as well as five brothers and sisters, his brother Thomas told NBC News.

Frank Ordonez, the UPS driver who was kidnapped by the robbery suspects, was also identified as a victim of the deadly shootout.