‘A Great Kid': Parents Mourn Slain UVA Football Player From Miami

The parents of a University of Virginia football star who was killed in a campus shooting last month are remembering their son as a great athlete but an even better person.

Happy and Sean Perry, the parents of D’Sean Perry, spoke publicly about their son for the first time since the Nov. 13th shooting.

"We have a strong faith and I believe that my son is in a very very good place right now," Sean Perry said at a Thursday news conference. "He was a great kid, a smart kid, an intelligent kid, he earned everything that he had, nobody can take that away from him, everything that he put his mind to he earned."

Perry, a linebacker and defensive end for the UVA football team, was killed in the shooting, along with teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. Two other students were wounded.

"My son was a loving, caring young man," Happy Perry said. "He loved his family, he loved his teammates and this is heartbreaking right now."

Police said a former member of the school's football team opened fire on a charter bus as he and other students returned to campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C.

Perry, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior, was from Miami and had attended Gulliver Prep. He was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year his senior year at Gulliver.

His parents said things were especially tough with the holidays here.

"We were trying to put up the Christmas tree to give a little bit of hope in the house. D'Sean was 6-foot-5 so he was always our tree topper so we would wait until he comes home, because he was playing football, to put the tree topper on, so that was a moment for me because I couldn't grasp that," Happy Perry said.

"It's been very difficult, everything in the house, we have pictures, we have to walk by his room," Sean Perry said.

The parents said they hope to advocate on his behalf for mental health awareness and to push for gun violence laws.