‘A huge loss': Brothers searching for $25K food truck stolen in Hollywood

Two brothers say their dreams were shattered after their new food truck was stolen in Hollywood.

Sohail Shadimehr said he bought the $25,000 truck on May 30 and was keeping it at the Extra Space storage facility on South State Road 7 for about a week when it was stolen.

Shadimehr said he bought the truck for his brother, Oroud, who has cerebral palsy.

They were hoping to turn it into a kebab restaurant so Oroud could work and be independent.

Shadimehr said the theft is going to force them to start over.

"It was supposed to be a partnership that unfortunately at this point, just by one act it pretty much wrecked two lives almost," Sohail said. "It’s a big loss. It’s a huge loss. We gotta start from scratch again."

The truck also had about $3,000 worth of equipment inside that was also taken.

Authorities are investigating the theft.