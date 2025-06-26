Hollywood

‘A huge loss': Brothers searching for $25K food truck stolen in Hollywood

By Kim Wynne

Two brothers say their dreams were shattered after their new food truck was stolen in Hollywood.

Sohail Shadimehr said he bought the $25,000 truck on May 30 and was keeping it at the Extra Space storage facility on South State Road 7 for about a week when it was stolen.

Shadimehr said he bought the truck for his brother, Oroud, who has cerebral palsy.

They were hoping to turn it into a kebab restaurant so Oroud could work and be independent.

Shadimehr said the theft is going to force them to start over.

"It was supposed to be a partnership that unfortunately at this point, just by one act it pretty much wrecked two lives almost," Sohail said. "It’s a big loss. It’s a huge loss. We gotta start from scratch again."

The truck also had about $3,000 worth of equipment inside that was also taken.

Authorities are investigating the theft.

