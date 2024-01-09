‘A little child': 911 call released as Hollywood Police continue probe into baby's body in dumpster

The 911 call made after roofers found the body of a baby inside a dumpster in Hollywood was released Tuesday as detectives continue their investigation into the disturbing incident.

The infant's body was found Monday morning in the dumpster outside an apartment building in the 1700 block of Rodman Street, Hollywood Police officials said.

An official from the roofing company notified police in a 911 call that was released Tuesday.

"One of my job sites, we're a roofing company, we have found a child in a dumpster," the man says in the call. "Child, a kid, a human."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The workers reportedly smelled a foul odor coming from the dumpster and discovered the body in a shopping bag.

"My crew arrived to the site to start the day and I guess they realized when they were going to throw debris in the dumpster that they see the child inside, so they called me and I'm calling you, I'm not there on site," the man says in the 911 call.

"If you could just tell them not to disturb anything on the scene, we do already have help on the way," the 911 dispatcher responds, before asking how old the child appears to be.

"I couldn't tell you, they are not sure if it's a boy or a girl, they said a little child," the man replies.

Police are still gathering information and trying to determine where the baby came from and the circumstances surrounding the death.

An autopsy will determine the infant's cause of death while detectives continue their investigation.

"If you live near this area, this is the 1700 block of Rodman Street in Hollywood, and you have a Ring camera, and you believe you have some sort of footage on your Ring camera or your doorbell camera, please don’t hesitate to call us," Hollywood Police spokesperson Christian Lata said. "Also, a lot of people now have Teslas and those vehicles have 24-7 surveillance around the cars, and you live around the area and you have one of those vehicles that are constantly recording, take a second, look at your vehicle and see if you have anything that would be useful to us.”