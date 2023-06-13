A look at other famous, or infamous, cases to be tried in a Miami federal courthouse

While former President Donald Trump is the most high-profile person ever to be charged with a federal crime, he’s certainly not the only famous person to face a federal judge in Miami.

Miami is no stranger to the spotlight and that applies to the slew of high-profile and even controversial cases to be tried in the Magic City over the years. Here’s a look at some of the most famous cases.

Manuel Noriega

Back in 1992, the notorious federal criminal trial against Panama’s former dictator, Manuel Noriega, took place in Miami, capturing worldwide headlines.

He was tried and convicted on drug smuggling and racketeering charges, becoming the first foreign leader to be convicted of crimes in a U.S. court.

Getty Images 1/04/1990-Miami, FL- Ousted Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega is shown in this Justice Department mug shot released by the U.S. Attorney's office in Miami. Noriega surrendered to U.S. forces in Panama, and was brought to the United States, where he faces charges of drug trafficking.

‘Cocaine Cowboys’

In 1991 Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, featured in the docuseries "Cocaine Cowboys," were charged with conspiring to import and distribute billions of dollars worth of cocaine.

The trial ended in an acquittal for both men, but it was then discovered the duo had bribed a member of the jury. They were later retried and convicted.

Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Wayne also found himself inside a federal courtroom in Miami back in 2020 on weapons charges.

He pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and faced up to 10 years in prison, but he was later pardoned by former President Trump.

Getty Images In this Aug. 21, 2013, file photo, rapper Lil Wayne performs during the America's Most Wanted Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Raul Martinez

Also in the early 90s, former Hialeah Mayor Raul Martinez faced a federal judge after he was accused of extorting money from developers in exchange for zoning approval favors.

Martinez was convicted in 1991, a conviction that was later reversed.

All these cases, except for Lil Wayne’s, were tried in the former Dyer federal courthouse building which is now owned by Miami-Dade College.