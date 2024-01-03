A look at Tyreek Hill's multi-million dollar mansion in Southwest Ranches

All eyes are on Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's luxurious South Florida mansion, which caught fire Wednesday afternoon while the wide receiver was in the middle of practice.

According to property records, Hill bought the mansion for $6.9 million back in May 2022. The property is located in a gated community of Southwest Ranches, a suburban town 15 miles southwest of Fort Lauderdale and about 22 miles northwest of Miami.

The 9,300-square-foot European-inspired-styled home features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and boasts stellar amenities, including a game room, recording studio, movie room and a massive pool.

A video posted on Hill's YouTube channel in June 2022 shows him giving a tour of the property, showing off the mini golf course, bounce house and a reportedly NBA regulation basketball court.

"This house right here is definitely one of best I've ever stayed in in my life and probably one of the best I've seen," Hill says.

The cause of Wednesday's fire was under investigation. Hill's family was inside the house but was safe and uninjured.

Fire officials said the blaze was contained to a room but there was smoke and water damage throughout the house.