‘A Lot of Pain': Family Member of Slain 3-Year-Old Says Reward Now at $25,000

The reward for information in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old at a party in Miami-Dade over the weekend reached $25,000 Tuesday, as family members continued to plead for help from the community in finding the boy's killer.

The cousin of Elijah LaFrance told NBC 6 that he's adding $10,000 to the $15,000 reward authorities are offering for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of the toddler.

"Please help us out. It is not a time for kids losing their life over a silly thing," cousin Adrian Annestor said. "I’m begging you, anybody that comes up with that information I’m gonna increase it $10,000 more."

LaFrance was shot and killed Saturday night at a home on Northeast 158th Street in Golden Glades as family members gathered for a birthday celebration for him and his sister.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot at the party but survived.

Miami-Dade Police said LaFrance was standing in the doorway of the home while his parents and other family members were cleaning the front yard when some unknown suspects armed with various semi-automatic weapons arrived and began shooting at the home.

LaFrance was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

HELP US CATCH A MURDERER! Segment - 10🚨 Our Homicide Bureau detectives need your help to solve the murder of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance that occurred on 4/24/21 in the area of N. Miami Avenue & NE 158 Street. #TogetherWeCan



🎥: https://t.co/BUK1UK4ZD2 pic.twitter.com/yvfhne9OHW — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 26, 2021

Police said more than 60 bullet casings were found at the scene.

"We're still dealing with a lot of pain. Especially the mom, she’s suffering a lot," Annestor said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.