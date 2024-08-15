Man and woman win jackpot at Tampa casino before they're followed, shot and robbed

A man and a woman were followed home, robbed and shot after winning a casino jackpot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa.

According to our NBC affiliate WFLA, the crime happened on Aug. 2 after the victims won a large prize from a slot machine.

The pair was allegedly followed to a home in Riverside, a city about 13 miles southeast of Tampa, by two men.

The suspects were identified as Marcus Jenkins, 34, and Tristin Wright, 36.

Doorbell camera footage caught the moment the victims got to the residence, before Jenkins allegedly opened fire.

The woman was shot in the calf, and the man was hit in his right thigh and left knee. More information on the extent of their injuries were not immediately provided.

One suspect then covered the camera with his hand while the other ordered a victim to take off his watch, according to WFLA, citing court records. The suspects then took off with the watch and the woman’s purse.

Surveillance video from the casino allegedly shows Jenkins on his phone while following the man and woman into the parking lot and then getting into a Hyundai Sonata that followed the victims to the home.

A third person, whose name has not been released, was driving.

Wright is charged with two counts of principal to aggravated battery, great bodily harm or deadly; two counts of principal to attempted murder in the first degree; and two counts of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.

Jenkins faces two counts of attempted murder in the first degree; two counts of robbery with a firearm; two counts of aggravated battery, great bodily harm or deadly; and felon in possession of a firearm.

He also has multiple prior felony convictions.