Miami-Dade County

‘A new low': Miami-Dade man accused of prostituting mother of his child

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

A Miami-Dade man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he was prostituting the mother of his young child.

Pablo Casademunt, 27, was arrested Thursday on charges including deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, directing another to place of prostitution, and unlawful use of a communications device, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said.

Pablo Casademunt
Miami-Dade Corrections
Pablo Casademunt

The arrest was made during an undercover operation involving the state attorney's office's human trafficking task force working with the U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Miami Gardens and South Miami police departments.

Officials said an undercover detective had called a number related to a sexually explicit ad to arrange a 30-minute "date" with a woman in exchange for $350.

Casademunt and his girlfriend arrived at a hotel where the girlfriend accepted the payment for the "date," officials said.

After police took Casademunt into custody, it was discovered that the couple's infant child was in a car seat in their vehicle at the hotel, officials said.

Casademunt, of Sweetwater, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

"Investigations of possible Human Trafficking often lead to some very unusual and very sad situations," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "Allegedly selling the mother of your child and bringing the child along for the ride is a new low in an area of criminal conduct."

This article tagged under:

