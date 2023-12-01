A new traffic pattern in South Florida could change the way you commute. Here's what to know

A new traffic pattern in South Florida may be impacting the way you commute from now on.

Starting Friday morning, there will be a new traffic pattern for those drivers that are on eastbound 836, going onto I395 eastbound.

As you approach 395 eastbound, now drivers who want to go north on I-95 will stay to the left and if you want to continue toward the MacArthur Causeway, you will stay in the middle and will be diverted onto a brand new connector bridge.

Drivers going south on I-95 will simply stay to the right.

If you are heading eastbound, however, and want to exit onto NE 2nd Avenue or Biscayne Boulevard, you will now exit to the right at Exit 2B.

Community Outreach Specialist for the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project, Oscar Gonzalez, said one the shift is implemented, drivers approaching this area should use caution.

"Pay attention to the signage," Gonzalez said. "All the signage will be changed to reflect the new traffic patterns.”

This latest traffic phase is part of the larger Connecting Miami I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project.

“This is just a part of a major project that involves SR836 from 17th Avenue to I-95 where we’re building a double decked roadway to increase the capacity and enhance safety and access to our drivers," Gonzalez said.

The partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation and the Greater Miami Expressway Agency is expected to improve connectivity and will also include a six-pillar signature bridge which is progressing.

Plans are also in the works for over 30 acres of parks and community spaces under the bridge.

Supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic caused some significant delays and construction for the entire project is set to be completed by late 2027 with a price tag of $840 million.