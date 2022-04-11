‘A Nightmare': Dogs Tied to Several Attacks in Naranja Neighborhood

Neighbors say two dogs are causing terror in a Naranja community and have attacked other canines in the community, even killing two chihuahuas.

Video from a home showed one woman carrying her wounded dog in her arms and dragging her other dog’s lifeless body by the leash after they were mauled by two dogs that belong to a neighbor and were running loose.

"It’s just a nightmare I don’t know if I’ll ever get over," Valerie said.

Valerie brought her three chihuahuas — Diva, Gordie and Mema — on a walk through her gated community on April 7. Moments later, they were attacked, and two of her dogs died.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I’m hitting the dogs on the head, trying to get them to let go of the one that died right away," she recalled. "They treated him like he was a rag doll, just shaking him and stuff."

And just hours later, another woman says she and her husky were attacked in the neighborhood by the same pair of dogs.

The vicious dogs went straight for her dog’s legs and neck, and then bit her in the leg, leaving a serious bloody wound.

Neighbors say they’re now afraid to walk their pets and even fear for their own lives.

The owner of the two dogs told NBC 6 that the pit bull American bulldog mixes are her son's dogs. The dogs accidentally got out while they weren't home.

She added that she may send the dogs overseas.

Meantime, Miami-Dade County Animal Services say they have an open and ongoing dangerous dog investigation related to the two attacks.

"It’s just heartbreaking and something I never want to go through again," Valerie said.

The same dogs attacked another dog back in February and that woman with the chihuahuas says it was her daughter’s dog that was attacked back then.

The president of the HOA says they’re now trying to fine the dog owners and may take legal action.