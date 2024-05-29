A parade of planets will be visible in the sky in South Florida. When and where to look

After a solar eclipse in April followed by a glimpse of the northern lights in May, the next celestial event is just days away.

The planets will seemingly align for a rare sighting of six planets in the night sky. Just before dawn on June 3, the planets Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will all have a chance to be seen. All you'll need to do is look toward the east and up into the sky.

They will not be in a perfectly straight line either because of their respective orbits. The idea behind the planetary alignment comes from the planets being clustered on one side of the sun at the same time, during their orbits.

It will create the illusion of them being aligned from Earth.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Will all the planets be visible?

Don’t expect to see all six in the sky at the same time because several of them are not visible with your bare eyes.

The planets will not twinkle like stars – they will be dull dots of lights in the sky.

Saturn will be visible first and will rise around 2:30 a.m. on June 3. It will have a yellowish tint and will be visible with your own eyes.

Mars will also be visible and have the infamous reddish tint, rising just after 4 a.m. This planet will be within the constellation Pisces. It will also be to the right of the moon.

You’ll have to wait a few hours and just before dawn to catch Uranus, Jupiter and Mercury.

Neptune and Uranus will not be visible to the naked eye.

Uranus will be near Jupiter and Mercury and low on the horizon but requires a telescope to view. Neptune it will be in between Saturn and Mars in the planet parade. Neptune is six times dimmer than Uranus so it will also require a telescope.

Jupiter, Mercury, and Uranus will rise just before 6 a.m.

Jupiter will be the brightest but will be very low on the horizon which may make it tricky to spot as the sun will also be starting to rise.

Mercury will be visible, too, but may be harder to see as the sun starts rising as it is the closest planet to it during this event.

How can South Florida see it?

Best time to view the most planets will be between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., looking east and just before sunrise.

If you miss it, Saturn and Mars will still be visible for several days during the month of June.

Additionally, the next time to see these six planets will be later this year on August 28 then again January 18, 2025.

A 7th planet will be visible February 28, 2025, adding Venus into the alignment!