‘A pilgrim of hope': South Florida reacts to the death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the Argentina-born pontiff who rattled the Catholic Church’s conservatives but inspired progressives for his outreach to marginalized groups, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

News of his passing has prompted emotional response from Catholics and world leaders, and South Florida is no exception.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski issued a statement on Monday in which he said "Pope Francis leaves this world as a 'pilgrim of hope'."

His statement also said: "Pope Francis saw the Church as a 'field hospital' called to tend to the wounded on the battle fields of life offering her medicine of mercy to all. The Church, Pope Francis insisted, is not only to teach but to act—to embrace those on the periphery and to bring the light of Christ to the darkest corners of society... His legacy will be defined by a series of 'firsts': the first Jesuit Pope, the first Pope from the Americas, the first Pope to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress, the first Pope to appoint women to high positions in the Roman curia previously held only by male prelates."

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the death of our Holy Father, Pope Francis at the age of 88.



Eternal rest grant unto Pope Francis, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon him.

May he rest in peace.



— Archdiocese of Miami (@CatholicMiami) April 21, 2025

The Italian consulate in Miami also posted a message from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani about Francis' death on X. Tajani called him a "great Pontiff" and a "friend of Italy."

"Holy Father, protect us from up there," the post reads.

Deputy Prime Minister and FA Minister A.Tajani: Pope Francis has returned to the Father's House. Care of Creation, Mercy, Brotherhood: he was a great Pontiff. A friend of Italy. We pray for him and for the future of the whole Catholic Church. Holy Father, protect us from up there https://t.co/djDfaNaxRF — Italy in Miami (@ItalyinMIA) April 21, 2025

