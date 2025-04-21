Pope Francis

‘A pilgrim of hope': South Florida reacts to the death of Pope Francis

News of his passing has prompted emotional response from Catholics and world leaders, and South Florida is no exception.

By Briana Trujillo

Pope Francis, the Argentina-born pontiff who rattled the Catholic Church’s conservatives but inspired progressives for his outreach to marginalized groups, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski issued a statement on Monday in which he said "Pope Francis leaves this world as a 'pilgrim of hope'." 

His statement also said: "Pope Francis saw the Church as a 'field hospital' called to tend to the wounded on the battle fields of life offering her medicine of mercy to all. The Church, Pope Francis insisted, is not only to teach but to act—to embrace those on the periphery and to bring the light of Christ to the darkest corners of society... His legacy will be defined by a series of 'firsts': the first Jesuit Pope, the first Pope from the Americas, the first Pope to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress, the first Pope to appoint women to high positions in the Roman curia previously held only by male prelates." 

The Italian consulate in Miami also posted a message from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani about Francis' death on X. Tajani called him a "great Pontiff" and a "friend of Italy."

"Holy Father, protect us from up there," the post reads.

