‘A selfless, kind, gentle soul': South Plantation High mourns football star Alex Collins

Even though it’s been ten years since he graduated, there’s still a sense of shock and grief at South Plantation High School. That’s a measure of the impact Alex Collins had on his alma mater.

Collins, 28, died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The running back played five years in the NFL, for the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks.

His football journey started at South Plantation, where he became a star recruited by every major college program before signing with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

On Tuesday at his school, he was remembered as the kid who made everybody feel good.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"He worked our summer camps, he was always the camp counselor that all the kids wanted to be with, it was infectious, every teacher who had him would say the same thing, 'what a nice, happy young man,'" said Ricardo Marino, who coached Collins in basketball.

Marino said Collins was absolutely the team’s leader. He was asked to describe what kind of loss this is for the school community.

“Devastating, he’s someone that yearly we talk about as he’s an alumni of South Plantation, so even many teachers here today when they heard the news, they were just heartbroken,” Marino said.

Principal Christine Henschel, holding a yearbook from his senior year, said Collins stands out among the thousands of students she has known in her career.

"You know, I love every one of my students but there are some that touch my heart in different ways and he was one from my first year as principal, he was part of my first graduating class,” Henschel said.

She said Collins had been working with her to arrange a ten-year class reunion. That’s how he was, always thinking of everyone else.

"Being Alex, with that contagious, infectious smile, wanting to give back, constantly asking how my kids were doing, it’s just a selfless, kind, gentle soul, he was a lot more than a wonderful football story, he was an amazing human being whose life was cut way too short,” said Henschel.

Beyond football and basketball, Collins played lacrosse at South Plantation and even joined the cheerleader team, doing everything he could to take full advantage of the high school experience.

The crash in which he died is being investigated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.