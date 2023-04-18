‘A Soggy, Nasty Mess': Edgewood Streets Lined With Damaged Belongings as Victims Deal With Historic Flooding Aftermath

The water may have receded across Fort Lauderdale, but the number of damaged homes is on the rise leaving behind a number of blocks lined with damaged furniture and belongings.

At this time the City of Fort Lauderdale is reporting 473 homes with major damage, meaning homeowners got 18 inches or more of water inside the residence.

Another 147 homes reportedly had minor damages.

Conditions across the hard-hit areas of the Fort Lauderdale improved overnight and on Tuesday there were 14 vactor pumping trucks deployed to help clear more water.

According to the city's recovery update, de-mucking operations and street-sweeping are expected to be completed by the end of day Friday.

In the neighborhood of Edgewood however, residents are assessing what from their homes was destroyed by the floodwater and bringing those items to their front yards to be hauled away.

Although power has been restored in the area, some residents told NBC6 they went days without power, and had sewer backups on Wednesday when the historic storms and flooding were at their worst.

Nearly a week later, some residents told NBC6 that they cannot flush their toilets yet and have had to find other temporary homes to live in.

Cars have been totaled and NBC6 reportedly has seen tow trucks driving through the neighborhood to remove cars for repairs.

"I'm stressed out, but I am hanging in there," said homeowner Nancy Gilbert whose home was badly flooded. "When you drive down the street, it looks like you're in another world. It's like a third-world country."

Joel Harrell is yet another resident who is emptying out his home, piling onto the curb all the damaged furniture caused by the floods.

"It's just a soggy, nasty mess," Harrell told NBC6. "And it is immense, everybody up and down the street."

The city is urging people to report the flood damages to their homes.

If you or someone you know is experiencing flood damages to your home, the city is urging people to report it by calling 954-828-8000 or by clicking here.