A Taste of Seville comes to the Heart of Coral Gables

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, get ready to experience the vibrant culture of Andalusia as the Feria de Sevilla en Miami (Fair of Seville in Miami) transforms Alhambra Circle into a dazzling Spanish fiesta! Organized by Club eXpats and Planners On Point under the AndalUSA umbrella, this one-day celebration brings the magic of Seville to the heart of Coral Gables.

The Feria de Sevilla in Miami is part of a series of international events inspired by the legendary Feria de Abril de Sevilla, a tradition that dates back to 1847. Originally a livestock fair, it has evolved into one of Spain’s most iconic cultural celebrations, attracting millions of visitors from around the world each year. For an entire week, the city of Seville comes alive with beautifully decorated tents, horse parades, flamenco music, dancing, and an unmatched festive atmosphere.

This unique spirit has crossed borders, adapting to international settings without losing its authenticity. The Feria de Sevilla in Miami recreates this unforgettable experience, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in the charm and richness of Andalusian culture.

What to Expect:

Casetas: Private and public tents offering food, drinks, live music, and dancing.

Breathtaking performances by world-class artists. Spanish Gastronomy: Enjoy paella, tapas, churros, and the iconic rebujito, a Spanish cocktail!

Equestrian Show & Horse Carriages: Marvel at the beauty and elegance of Andalusian horses in action.

Family Fun: Kids’ activities, Andalusian horse rides, and Sevillanas dance lessons.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 12 PM – 11 PM

Location: Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables. From Ponce de Leon Blvd to LeJeune Rd.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind celebration blending Seville’s charm with Miami’s vibrancy. For more information and tickets click here. The event is sponsored by NBC6.