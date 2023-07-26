‘A terrible mistake': Dad accused of leaving baby inside hot car speaks out

A Broward father accused of leaving his daughter inside a hot car in the middle of the day said it was "a terrible, terrible mistake."

John Polidor walked out of jail with a judge’s order to have no contact with his infant daughter.

Broward Sheriff’s Detectives arrested him and the child’s aunt, Rose Belony, for child neglect. The two are accused of leaving the three-month-old baby in a hot car for more than half an hour Monday with the engine turned off and the windows up.

It was 93 degrees outside, the heat index at 109.

“We kinda forgot, she was asleep,” Polidor told NBC6 Tuesday night. “I mean it was terrible, a terrible mistake.”

Thankfully the baby survived, and she’s now home with her mother.

According to deputies, Polidor remembered he left the baby in the car outside an Enterprise store in Lauderdale Lakes 32 minutes after he’d gone inside with Belony to discuss buying a car.

Witnesses called 911 when Polidor brought the child inside and she apparently looked flushed and lethargic. Paramedics treated her on scene and she also went to the hospital.

“Thank goodness the baby is ok because so many times they don’t end this way,” said Janette Fennell, founder of KidsAndCars.org.

Fennell says people who leave kids in cars are often out of their routine.

“This does and can happen to absolutely anyone. The biggest mistake you can make is think that it can’t happen to you, your family or loved one,” said Fennell.

According to Fennell’s organization, there have been 14 child car deaths nationally so far in 2023. Almost half of those were in Florida, with the youngest victim just 10 months old.

“The biggest spike in the temperature inside your vehicle happens in the first 10 minutes,” said Fennell. “So if it’s 80 degrees out, in 10 minutes that car will be 100 degrees and that little baby was subject to that and then it just keeps going up from there.”

Fennell’s advice is to leave something in the backseat of your car when you’re driving with a child, something to remind you there’s someone in the backseat.

“You’re probably not going to get very far into your day without realizing you don’t have your cell phone or employee badge, your lunch, your computer or your handbag,” said Fennell.



For more information or resources check out kidsandcars.org