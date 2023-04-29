A Toxic Plant Was Removed From a Miami Park. What You Need to Know About Angel's Trumpet

The 52 sculptures of the Dogs & Cats Walkway in Maurice A. Ferré Park in downtown Miami are the main focus of the permanent exhibition that is also a distinguished garden.

But among the garden's plants was a pink hanging flower, otherwise known as angel's trumpet, that has caught the attention of many who have visited the exhibit.

While beautiful, there is one serious problem with this plant — it can be toxic and harmful to people and animals.

NBC6 sister station Telemundo51 spoke with Dr. Katherine Holmes of the Department of Biological Sciences at Florida International University to learn more about the plants and its many characteristics.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Are angel's trumpets poisonous?

According to Dr. Holmes, yes, "it is definitely poisonous."

angel's trumpet has alkaloids, which are chemicals that can make people and animals sick.

Trumpet flowers in general have a beautiful long shape. They are part of the Nightshade family and it's in part because they can have hallucinogenic effects when people ingest them.

Angel's trumpets can be toxic, hallucinogenic, and do all sorts of things to our bodies, but if you have small toddlers or pets, angel's trumpets could be very dangerous.

Could angel's trumpets be toxic just by touching them?

Dr. Holmes told NBC6 they can be.

Angel's trumpets are most toxic when you consume them in some way. Although there is not major concern if you touch the leaves or petals, the plant can still an effect on you.

If your child were to touch one of these plants, Dr. Holmes recommends speaking to their doctor.

Because angel's trumpets are ornamental plants they can be found in many places.

Holmes said the concern is that many kids and pets do not necessarily have the boundaries adults have with plants, so they might go up to it and lick it or touch it and bring their hands to their mouths and that is when it could be really toxic.

Does angel's trumpet go by any other names?

Alejandra Molina, a Miami resident, told NBC6 she is familiar with the plant, although she knows it under another name.

"In my country, the burundanga is supposed to be a plant that is like a psychotic, a narcotic that makes people lose control of them," Molina said. "I didn't know they had put the plant in the park."

Dr. Holmes said angel's trumpet comes from a family of plants that originated in the Andes, but it's pretty widespread.

It is possible it could have different names in different countries.

Has angel's trumpet been removed from the Dogs & Cats Walkway and Sculptures?

The Bayfront Park Management Trust is in charge of the exhibit as well as the park and its website highlights the one-acre garden that includes flowers native to Florida.

"It has come to our attention that the angel’s trumpets that were planted in just one section of the Dogs and Cats Garden Exhibit may cause some to become ill, if ingested," said Interim Executive Director of the organization Frank Rodriguez in a statement. "Though these plants are very common in South Florida and readily available, they are clearly not meant to be consumed. These plants were scheduled to be removed in the near future because they were getting too large for the area, but their removal will be accelerated to today. We have not had any issues with the plants during the last six months they have been there, but in an abundance of caution, we will be removing them."

After taking a tour through the park, T51 confirmed that they have since been removed.