‘A turning point': Mother of one of the girls who were on the boat with Ella Adler speaks up

During a Key Biscayne council meeting, the mother of one of the girls who were on the boat with Ella Adler before she was fatally struck by another boat while waterskiing spoke out.

"My daughter... was on the boat," said Melissa White during a Key Biscayne council meeting Tuesday. "This weekend will be marking her life, a turning point, before the accident and after the accident."

The boating incident happened near Nixon Beach in Miami-Dade around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

"The Adler family, their lives are forever changed," said White. "But there's girls that had to witness it. My hope is that they go forward and they continue to make Ella's memory a blessing."

"Even though Ella didn't live in our community you all showed up," said White. "And I just want to thank you, it does make a difference."

According to a witness, Adler, 15, was in the water when she was struck by a large center console fishing boat. They said the boat that hit her did not appear to swerve or slow down. Following the collision, the witness said they heard distress signals and screams over the radio coming from the yacht.

FWC officials also confirmed to NBC6 that Adler was not actively waterskiing at the time of the collision

A funeral service was held Monday at Temple Beth Shalom for Adler.

Adler was a student and an accomplished ballet performer, Ransom Everglades Head of School Rachel Rodriguez said Monday.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed that a boat of interest connected to the fatal accident had been found.

Officials confirmed that it was thanks to an eyewitness that they were able to find the boat.

The owner's identity hasn't been released, and it's unknown if the owner was driving the boat during the incident. The incident remains under investigation.