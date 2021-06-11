‘A Very Senseless Act': Family of Mother Killed in Naranja Shooting Asks for Public's Help

Nearly a month after a woman was shot and killed outside of her apartment complex in Naranja, police are still searching for the suspected gunman.

Police said 24-year-old Lashonte Jones was with her daughter outside of the complex when a gray, four-door Nissan approached them. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire and Lashonte was fatally shot.

On Friday morning, Jones' family spoke in front of the Miami-Dade Police headquarters during a press conference, asking for the public’s help.

“My daughter was taken away from me for a very senseless act,” says Darlene Dukes, Jones’ mother. “She didn’t deserve to be taken away from me, her siblings, her friends, her cousins and especially from her daughter.”

Lashonte's 3-year-old daughter was injured in the shooting, police said.

“Her daughter witnessed this heinous crime,” said Lt. Vernon Williams with the Miami Dade Police Department. “Ladies and gentleman, we ask for support. We ask for your assistance.”

The reward for information that leads to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.

“What man in his right mind would chase a woman with a baby to murder her,” says Dukes.

Jones’ mom describing her daughter as quiet, but loved to spend time with her family, including her brother and twin sisters.

“Shonte was not a problem child,” says Dukes. “She was not a problem person. She was a good girl. I can’t stress to the world again my baby didn’t know anything about violence, nothing about fights or anything.”

Her mom begging for whoever has information about the killer to come forward.

“Please do the right thing,” says Dukes. “Because at the end of the day, you can still visit your son in prison or he can call you. You can still touch your baby at visiting time. I can’t touch my baby no more. I can no longer see ‘Mommy’s Angel’ come through my phone.”