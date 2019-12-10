‘A Warm Person’: Neighbors Remember Bystander Killed in Police Shootout

Days after his death, neighbors of Richard Cutshaw, the bystander who was killed during the shootout in Miramar, are remembering the kindness and warmth he brought to the neighborhood.

Cutshaw was 70 years old and worked at a local union. He was driving home Thursday afternoon when he was caught in the crossfire between police and two robbery suspects at a busy intersection along Miramar Parkway.

"When I came home that day, I pulled up and there was a swarm of reporters, local and national, all lined up on the sidewalk," Carlos Guzman II, who lives right next to Cutshaw's home in Pembroke Pines, told NBC 6's Arlene Borenstein.

"Growing up in this house there were a lot of moments that I would go outside upset for different reasons, and he was always very cavalier in the sense that he was there to offer a shoulder or talk," said Guzman.

"He was a warm person."

Guzman's mother Maria told NBC 6 she is still processing that her neighbor will no longer be coming home.

"I miss him, because every day, I saw him," she said. Despite a language barrier, Cutshaw never saw her without saying hello or asking how she was doing.

Investigators have yet to release the cause of Cutshaw's death.